Memorial service 11:00 AM Wesley United Methodist Church

Victor Walter McLane was the 4th son of Herbert Barry McLane and Florence May Foster. He was born on July 4th, 1922 in Klamath Falls, Oregon and lived there 18 months when his family moved to California. He grew up near Corning where he went through elementary and High school, graduating from Corning Union High School in June 1939. He attended Chico State College off and on until 1944 when he was assigned to a Civilian Public Service Camp as a conscientious objector. His strong anti-war commitments caused him to do a prison term for violating the Selective Service and training Act of 1941. He graduated from San Jose State College in 1948, married Marcia La Grave and taught music in the public schools at different times. He was also a carpenter for many years, both in the Central Valley and in and around Lake Tahoe where he built a home and lived for ten years. He also became very active in the United Methodist Church and studied for and entered the ministry in the United Methodist Church, serving churches in Carlin Nevada, Five Points in Fresno County, two churches in Fresno and a United Church of Christ in North Fork, Madera County. After retirement he and his wife volunteered with the American Friends Service Committee in Mexico City. They also made several trips both together and separately to Latin America during the unstable years on fact finding trip to determine what the conditions of life were and to report back to church groups, college classes and public gatherings information that was not available in the main stream media. He was preceded by his loving wife, Marcia La Grave of 58 years. He is survived by son Timothy McLane and his wife Jackie, Jonathan McLane, Margaret McLane Jovel and husband Louis, Michael McLane and Janice all from California and Heather McLane Marques and husband Gabriel of Salvador, Brazil. Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to the music program of Wesley United Methodist Church, The Fellowship of Reconciliation, The American Friends Service Committee, The Heifer Project and the American Civil Liberties Union.

