Victoria Boornazian passed away on December 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Edward Chortanian, her two grandsons, Jonathan and James Chortanian, James' wife Ani Chortanian, and her great grandson, Henry Chortanian, whom she loved so much. Victoria was born on April 23, 1919 in Fresno. She was the daughter of Muggerdich and Queenie Avakian. She had a younger brother, Luther Avakian, whom she loved and adored. Luther was a fighter pilot in World War II, and was killed in action in France in 1944. Victoria was active in musical circles in Fresno as a pianist and accompanist. She was a member of the Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church and was active in Sunday school, Christian Endeavor, and was a member of the Dorcas Guild. She was also a church organist and sang in the church choir. Victoria married Leo Boornazian on August 7, 1949 in Carmel. Together they had a daughter, Kathleen. She enjoyed her home and her family very much, taking care of her husband after long days on his ranch and raising her daughter. She loved her daughter, Kathy, son-in-law, Edward, and her two grandsons, Jonathan and James, very much and loved spending time with each of them and celebrating holidays and momentous occasions with her family. Victoria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a very happy and joyful person and good to others. She lived a long and happy life and celebrated her 100 th birthday this year. She was loved and adored by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Private funeral services were held on December 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 12, 2020

