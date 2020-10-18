Victoria Johnson (SIHTO)

Fresno, California - Vicki was born on June 2, 1945 in Pasadena, Ca and passed away on October 3, 2020 in Fresno, Ca. She graduated McLane High School in 1963 and retired from Pacific Bell. Vicki is survived by three siblings and her partner and loving companion of nearly 40 years Paul Vetter. Vicki loved going on cruises and enjoyed retirement life to the fullest. She will be missed by family and friends. No services are planned.





