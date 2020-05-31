VIOLA EARL
1925 - 2020
Viola (Vi) Elaine Kramer Earl was born on November 21, 1925 in Visalia, California to parents Henry and Christina (Winter) Kramer. She grew up in the Fowler area. Vi passed away at the age of 94 of a sudden illness on Wednesday, May 21, 2020. She married Roy William Earl, Jr on March 6, 1944 in Seattle, Washington, while he was serving in the United States Navy, and they were married for 63 years until Roy's passing in December, 2007. Vi was a loving and kind person who devoted herself to raising her daughters and also each one of her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 sisters and brothers, her infant son, Thomas Keith and her adult, daughter Barbara Jean Earl Gardner. Vi is survived by her daughters, Diana Earl Pronold and Linda Sue Earl Gardner; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Earl Gardner and DeAnna Christine Pronold Lawson of Fresno, Jennifer Gardner Oliveira and Dr. Joshua Adam Gardner of Visalia, and Michael Gardner of Delaware, and 8 great-grandchildren. A Private family graveside service will be held at Belmont Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Vi's name to Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93711

Published in Fresno Bee on May 31, 2020.
