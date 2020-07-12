Violet Mae (Judd) Rhodes, passed away on July 3, 2020. She was 87 and would have been 88 on July 19. She was born in 1932 and lived her entire life in Fresno. Vie, as her friends and family called her, went to Rosevelt High School graduating in 1950. She became a telephone operator at AT&T and retired from that job in the 1980's. She loved gardening, going for walks and spending time with friends and family. In the late 1960's she went to numerous rock concerts and one time got to see Janis Joplin for free because the event organizer thought anyone over 30 needed to hear that music. Not very many "older" people took them up on the offer. She kept the poster to that concert, had it framed and it was in her room when she passed away. Her parents were Bertie Bopp and John Judd. Bertie came from a family of Volga River Germans who arrived in Fresno in 1907. John's family came to Fresno from England in the 1890's and they had a farm near Easton. She married John Rhodes in 1952 and they had one child, Michael John Rhodes. They were divorced in 1958 and she did not get married again. She lived in the house they bought until 3 years ago, when she moved into the Evergreen Residential Care Facility. She has two granddaughters, Vanessa and Simone. Vanessa Rhodes-Sodha lives in the Bay Area with her husband Anirudhasingh Singh and their two children: Amelia (age 3) and Amaya (age 1). Her second granddaughter Simone Cranston-Rhodes and her husband Josh live with their son, Fresno Judd (age 5) in Fresno. Vie loved both of her granddaughters and was an important role model and presence in their lives. Vie was preceded in her death by a brother, Johnny Judd, and a sister Beverly (Judd) Barnes. She had two nieces (Janet and Julie) in Santa Cruz and a nephew Nat in Fresno. The Neptune Society will provide the family with an urn in late July and any memorial service will be organized after the Covid 19 pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Fresno Free College Foundation/KFCF 88.1 FM would be appreciated. www.kfcf.org.

