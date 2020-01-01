Guest Book View Sign Service Information Page Funeral Chapel - Selma 2014 Arrants Street Selma , CA 93662 (559)-896-1240 Funeral 11:00 AM St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church 220 S. 3rd Str. Fowler , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved and extraordinary mother, Vi Selvian passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Fresno, California. She lived a full and amazing life in her 97 years. We will remember her as a force of nature, optimistic, and energetic! She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her son Jack Jr., her parents, brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Millard, Betty Gross and her husband Paul, grandchildren, Brannan Millard (Consuelo), Cole Scharton (Amanda), Max Gross (Lindsay), Renee' Bray (Jonathon), and 6 great grandsons. The family wishes to thank and acknowledge Vi's devoted and tireless caregivers, Clara Vasquez, Lilly Cantor and Norma Solano. Vi and Jack were married for 54 years before his passing in 2001. They were a real team in life, always working together in each business and venture they entered. They worked hard and knew how to enjoy the fruits of their labor. They both loved to entertain, where they opened their home and yard to many groups and organizations they belonged to over the years. Vi relished the outdoors and delighted in nature. She always had both a winter and summer vegetable garden, as well as flowers. She was happiest in her kitchen making pies, trying out new cookie recipes or making a batch of jam. Her greatest joy was sharing these goodies with friends and family! Her funeral will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church 220 S. 3rd Str. Fowler, CA 93625. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that rememberances be made to Hinds Hospice 1616 W. Shaw Ave. Suite A-5 Fresno, Ca. 93711 or St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Curch P.O. Box 246, Fowler, Ca. 93625 Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 1, 2020

