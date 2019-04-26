Virgil Leonard "Gabe" Gabrielson, 94, passed away in the early hours of Easter Sunday April 21, 2019 at the Cedar Creek Retirement Community in Madera. He was born on August 30, 1924 in Aiken Minnesota to Arthur and Ethel Gabrielson. He attended Aiken Public Schools leaving in 1942 to join the Army. His military service included supervising German prisoners at the Madera Prisoner of War Camp and on military transport ships taking German prisoners of war back to Europe. On December 6, 1946 he married Zettie Harrell in Cottage Grove, Oregon. They settled permanently in Madera in 1947. At the time of his passing they had been married 72 years. He worked for Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) from that time until his retirement in 1985. Beginning in the Gas Department digging ditches (he said he must have dug a pretty good ditch because they kept him), he transferred to the Electric Department eventually retiring as a Senior Electrical Engineering Estimator. In the Community Gabe was a member of the Madera Masonic Lodge #280 F&AM where he served for 30 years as the Masonic Funeral Master. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, the American Legion, and the Madera Historical Society. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynelle McCuan, three brothers, Frances, Merle, and Carl, and three sisters, Alverna Dial, Eleanor Cook, and Dorothy Picknell. He is survived by his wife Zettie of Madera, his daughter Linda Woodrell and her husband Michael of Visalia, and a son Leonard Harrell Gabrielson and his wife Anita of Petaluma; a sister Lucille Norris of Crestwell, Oregon; and a sister-in-law Dolores (Dody) Harrell of Modesto. He also leaves five grandchildren: Rebecca Sickels, Nathan Haney, Kristin Evans; Eric Martin; John Martin: and six great-grandchildren: McKenna Martin; Madison Martin; Katherine Sickels; James Evans; Natalie Evans; and Rowan Haney. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at Jay Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11am at Jay Chapel. Interment will follow at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Remembrances may be made to the Donor's . Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814