Virginia "Carol" Armstrong went home to be with her Heavenly Father, at the age of 82, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Carol was born in Fort Sill Oklahoma to W.H. and Ruth Williams, where she was one of the youngest patients, at the time, to have undergone open-heart surgery successfully at the age of thirteen. She moved to California in 1961 and settled in Fresno, making it her home. Carol was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Sloan. They joined the Young Republican's upon moving to California from their home in Oklahoma. Carol worked tirelessly for the California Republican Party in local, state, and national elections dating back to the Goldwater campaign. Carol served as a Republican National Committee woman in the 1960's and stayed active in politics until her health made it impossible for her to participate. She was a devout Christian and a faithful member of the Woodward Park Church of Christ. Carol enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed country concerts, The Clovis Rodeo, and Big Hat Days. Carol was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Dene' Sloan, son, Brent Sloan, and his wife, Karen, and daughter, Tori Armstrong; grandsons: Brian Sloan, Zachary Sloan, and Kaelyn Sloan ; five great-grandchildren, as well as many extended family members that lovingly referred to her as mom, sister, and aunt. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life will be held next year in 2021 when the time is a bit safer for travel and congregating in larger groups.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store