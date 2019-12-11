Remembrances to St. Aphonsus Church, 351 E. Kearney Blvd Fresno 93726

Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 11, 2019

It is with sad and heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved sister and aunt, Virginia Mary Caglia. Virginia was born in Fresno, the ninth of twelve children of Italian immigrant parents Giuseppe and Rosamaria Verrasta Caglia on August 15, 1931. Virginia attended St. Alphonsus Elementary School and San Joaquin Memorial High School, graduating in 1950. She went on to work at the old St. Agnes Hospital for thirty-five years. Virginia loved listening and singing along with and moving to music, especially Elvis and Johnny Cash. The family would like to thank all of her many wonderful caregivers over the years at The Nazareth House. Thank you to Paula, Angie, and Andrea of Evergreen Care Homes for providing her with comfort in her final days. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Frank, Andrew, Anthony, and Louis Caglia and infant brothers Nicholas and Joseph, and by her sisters Mary Caglia LoForti and Antoinette Caglia Jones and by her teenage sister Lena. She is survived by her brother Mike Caglia and sister Rosemarie Caglia Bushman. Aunt Gin will also be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 351 E. Kearney Boulevard in Fresno on Thursday, December 12th at 10 AM.