Virginia moved to heaven on Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her husband of 62 years, Ron and her family. Virginia was a quiet, unassuming, hard-working woman who was dedicated to her family, and who loved her God. She is survived by her loving family, husband Ron, son David, and wife, Dawn, son John and wife, Treena, and son Greg. Her grandchildren Brandon and wife, Haley, Tyler, Baylee, Serena, David and wife, Emily, Jonathan and wife, Hannah. Two great-grandchildren Maverick and Blair. Three sisters, Georgina Clark, Theresa Garoupa and Gloria Stephens. Her sister Mary Berg and her granddaughter Hannah Diaso preceded her departure from this world. A Celebration of life service will be held at a date TBD.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 12, 2020