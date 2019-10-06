Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Gallock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our Mom, Virginia, passed away during the early morning hours of Sept. 15th. Born in Visalia on January 12, 1925, she lived most of her life in Fresno. After graduating from Fresno high in 1942, she married fellow classmate Raymond Gallock in 1944. Mom was a book-keeper by profession and enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, listening to music from the 40's and attending her high school reunions. But she loved Hershey's Kisses. She is predeceased by her husband, but she is survived by her daughters Pam (Bob), Davies, Pat (Ray) Vietti; grand children Brian (Judy) Davies, Christine (Tracy) Ross, Brandon (Karen) Vietti; great grandchildren Lewis Davies, Katie and James Ross, and a brother Vic (Grace) Tripple. Private graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the or a no-kill animal shelter. Our Mom, Virginia, passed away during the early morning hours of Sept. 15th. Born in Visalia on January 12, 1925, she lived most of her life in Fresno. After graduating from Fresno high in 1942, she married fellow classmate Raymond Gallock in 1944. Mom was a book-keeper by profession and enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, listening to music from the 40's and attending her high school reunions. But she loved Hershey's Kisses. She is predeceased by her husband, but she is survived by her daughters Pam (Bob), Davies, Pat (Ray) Vietti; grand children Brian (Judy) Davies, Christine (Tracy) Ross, Brandon (Karen) Vietti; great grandchildren Lewis Davies, Katie and James Ross, and a brother Vic (Grace) Tripple. Private graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the or a no-kill animal shelter. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.