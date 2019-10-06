Our Mom, Virginia, passed away during the early morning hours of Sept. 15th. Born in Visalia on January 12, 1925, she lived most of her life in Fresno. After graduating from Fresno high in 1942, she married fellow classmate Raymond Gallock in 1944. Mom was a book-keeper by profession and enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, listening to music from the 40's and attending her high school reunions. But she loved Hershey's Kisses. She is predeceased by her husband, but she is survived by her daughters Pam (Bob), Davies, Pat (Ray) Vietti; grand children Brian (Judy) Davies, Christine (Tracy) Ross, Brandon (Karen) Vietti; great grandchildren Lewis Davies, Katie and James Ross, and a brother Vic (Grace) Tripple. Private graveside services were held. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the or a no-kill animal shelter.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 6, 2019