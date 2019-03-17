Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Jessen. View Sign

Virginia "Ginny" Kathryn Jessen, 88, of Easton, CA, entered the pearly gates of Heaven on March 11, 2019, with her family by her side. Virginia was born in Cape Fair, MO, September 18, 1930, and was the third of seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Herbert Jessen, parents Maynard and Leota Taylor of Fresno, her sisters Nola, Vera, Sonja and brother Paul. She has two living siblings, Aaron Taylor and Joann Martin. Virginia graduated from Washington Union High School in Easton, in 1948. Soon after, she married Herbert Chris Jessen, and in the following years had three sons. She is survived by Michael and Belinda, Timothy, Paul, and Dr. Margie Jessen, as well as three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren. Virginia was loved and cherished by all who knew her. She was our matriarch, and a comforting confidante to all of her friends and family. Virginia accepted the loving embrace of our Lord Jesus Christ as she was baptized at age 85, at Northside Christian Church in Fresno, CA. Public visitation will be Monday, March 18th from 5pm to 7pm, at Wallin Funeral Homes - Fowler, CA. Graveside service will be Tuesday, March 19th at 10am, at Washington Colony Cemetery, Fresno, CA. Reception will follow at the Jessen family home. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to .

