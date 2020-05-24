Virginia Koojoolian was born on December 16, 1930, in New York, NY, to parents, Mike and Beatris Koojoolian. She passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Fresno, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and an older sister, Elizabeth Koojoolian. Virginia had a vibrant personality in high school. She enjoyed drama, glee club, and athletic activities. Socializing came easy to her, and her engaging personality served her well in her early career as a salesperson. Virginia is survived by her sister, Shirley Booloodian; niece, Charlotte B. Fountinelle, and her husband, Paul of Fresno. She will always be remembered as a very loving sister and aunt. Private services were held at Mendocino Cemetery in Parlier.

