Virginia Margaret Mills went home with Jesus on September 26, 2019. She was preceded to heaven by her loving husband Duette A. Mills. She was 97 years old. Virginia was born in Fresno on April 2,1922 to Oran K. and Alice Hawkins. She taught in Fresno Unified for 25 years, mostly at Ewing Elementary. She enjoyed music and played several instruments. She loved traveling and photography. Virginia was a member of Saint Paul's Methodist Church. She was very generous and enjoyed helping others. She will be greatly missed by her family. Virginia is survived by her sons Melvin Mills of Reno NV, Marshall and Diana Mills of Clovis, and a daughter Marilyn Mills of Clovis. She has 3 grandsons and their wives, and 4 great grandchildren of Fresno and Clovis. Viewing will be on Friday, October 4th from 3:00-6:00 pm at Boice Funeral Chapel in Clovis. The funeral will be at Saint Paul's Methodist Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 5th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you can make a donation in Virginia's name to Hume Lake Christian Camps. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 2, 2019

