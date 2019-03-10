Virginia passed away on February 19, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1927 in Fresno, CA. Virginia graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1945. She married James C. Wade in 1947 and had four sons: Daniel, Robert, James, and Andrew. While raising her family she worked as a Playground Director in Fresno for many years. She was also a Cub Scout "Den Mother", and was involved in the PTA. She was preceded in death by her husband James C. Wade and her sister Eva Baiocchi. Virginia is survived by her sons Daniel Wade, Robert Wade and wife Gail, James Wade and wife Rebecca, and Andrew Wade and wife Cindy. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 AM at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292