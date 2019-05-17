Vivian (Gigi) Marie Gross passed away on April 18, 2019 with family by her side. She will be fondly remembered by friends and family as a passionate wife, dedicated mother, shielding grandmother, strong sister, and extraordinary friend. Her strength and love will always resonate with those who knew and loved her. We invite all friends and family to join in a Celebration of Life at the San Joaquin River Parkway. 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno Ca 93730 May 19, 2019, 11 am to 4 pm.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 17, 2019