George was an only child born to Walter and Muriel Flagler in Hanford, CA on August 10, 1939. George went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. George spent his early days in Hanford and attended St. Rose-Thomas McCarthy Catholic School. In 1951, the family moved to Selma, CA where George attended elementary school and graduated from Selma High in 1957. Soon after, George met his wife of 61 years, Margaret Barsamian and the two were married in 1959. As a young married man, George worked for W. M. Lyles Construction Company while he and Margaret raised their two children on a farm in Dinuba, CA. George became a full time farmer when the family moved to a farm in Selma, CA and later to the farm in Parlier, CA where they lived for over forty years. In their retirement years, George and Margaret resided in Kingsburg, CA. George always enjoyed talking construction with his construction buddies and often told stories of his days on the job. He also enjoyed farming and discussing current farming issues and trends with his farming friends and neighbors. George was always an advocate of the farmer. George was an avid private pilot and held many certificates. He truly enjoyed flying and enjoyed talking about aviation with whomever would listen. Because George was an only child, his family and friends meant a lot to him and he thought the world of his grandkids and great grandkids. George proudly served in the Air National Guard in Fresno, CA. He was a member of the Selma Masonic Lodge and the Nisei Farmers League. He also served on the Board of the Consolidated Irrigation District and the Raisin Bargaining Association. George is preceded in death by his father, Walter Flagler and his stepmom Marie, and his mother, Muriel Simerly and his stepdad Ray. George is survived by his wife Margaret; son, David Flagler and wife Karen; daughter, DeeNeece Pattigan and husband Dale; grandchildren, Chad Flagler and wife Calyea; Dustin Pattigan and wife Tayler; Danae Pattigan and fiancé Donnie Tucker; great grandchildren, Riley, Carson, and Holden Flagler. The family would like to thank all of George's caregivers and the Sierra View Homes in Reedley, CA. Due to the current times, a private service and burial will be held. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler, CA.

