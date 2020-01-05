Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter L. Lauritzen. View Sign Service Information Trinity Presbyterian Church 12168 North Willow Avenue Clovis, CA 93619 Service 10:30 AM Trinity Community Church 12168 North Willow Clovis , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Lee "Fritz" Lauritzen, age 86, peacefully passed away to his eternal home on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019. Fritz was our Dad, our Pop, our Grandpa, our best fan and a big Fresno State supporter. Born and raised in Fresno, Fritz was the son of Walter and Doris Lauritzen and the brother of Richard E. Lauritzen M.D. of Great Falls, Montana. Dad was an outstanding athlete at Clovis High School and Fresno State, serving as Captain of his Bulldog Varsity Tennis team. Fritz married his college sweetheart, Sally O'Neal in 1957, and then joined the Air Force as a Captain and jet fighter pilot and played on the USAF Volleyball Team that won All Military National Championships. After retiring from service, Fritz joined his dad working at Buckner Sprinklers, then spent 14 years in senior management with Sun Maid Raisin Growers. In 1977, Fritz began his distinguished career as a commercial real estate broker and made many life-long friends at Charles Tingey & Associates. Dad really enjoyed helping his clients and fellow brokers but most of all he loved sharing his vast knowledge of the business with younger agents and his students. Fritz became an Adjunct Professor teaching real estate classes at the Sid Craig School of Business and diligently serving as a Board member of the Gazarian Real Estate Center and on the Business Advisory Council for many years even using his jazzy chair come rain or shine. He never gave in and always made the time to give. Fritz and Sally enjoyed their many years at San Joaquin Country Club where Dad was a scratch golfer, winning several amateur tournaments and twice won the Club Championship. Mom and Dad also were members of Sierra Sport & Racquet Club for over 40 years. Fritz was an outstanding athlete, excelling at tennis, volleyball, golf, ping pong, snow skiing and horseback riding. No one ever beat Dad at golf and tennis. Dad was very passionate about his fly fishing, woodworking, and hunting as well. He was a long-time member of the Coogan Fly Fishing Club, and especially enjoyed his time on the river with his brother, Dick. Fritz' woodworking talents built beautiful bird and garden houses for his friends and family. Dad and Mom loved their yearly ski vacations with friends and family. Fritz was a proud past President and Hall of Fame member of the Optimist Club of Greater Fresno. Dad also served as a Director of the Pinedale Boys and Girls Club, Commissioner of the Sequoia Council BSA, Chairman for the annual Respect for Law Luncheon (30 years!), and Co-Chairman of the City County All Star Football Game from 2008-2017. He absolutely loved talking with young athletes about their future aspirations. One of Dad's greatest joys was his time working with the Big Fresno Fair for almost 30 years, serving as President, a Director and Friends of the Fair board member. In 2009, Fritz was inducted into the Big Fresno Fair Hall of Fame. Fritz Lauritzen will be most remembered for his passion for teaching, coaching, and mentoring others. He cherished his long-time friendships and dearly missed the friends that had passed before him. Most of all, our Dad and Pop was a devoted family man and was incredibly proud of and dearly loved his grandchildren. Grandpa was always a regular on the sidelines of cross country meets, basketball games, tennis matches, graduations and cold soccer games. Family vacations and holidays together were a priority to Dad. Fritz leaves behind the love of his life, his greatest supporter and wife of 62 years, Sally Lauritzen. He is also survived by his son, Jeffrey Lauritzen, daughter, Leanne Monreal, her husband, Ben Monreal, and grandchildren, Matthew and Betsy Lauritzen, and Patrick (wife Gina), Madeline (husband Jaime) and Christina Monreal. Services will be on Friday, January 17th at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Community Church, 12168 North Willow, Clovis, CA. (north of Copper). 