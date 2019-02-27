It is with great sadness that the family of Walter Reinhard, of Fresno, CA announce his passing on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Walter was born on August 2,1929 in Kerns, Switzerland. He arrived in the United States in January of 1950 and first settled in Bakersfield, CA with his cousin Pius Burch. Shortly thereafter, Walter relocated to Fresno CA, where he would reside until his death. In April of 1950, Walter moved his wife Emma Saliden, of Switzerland, to the U.S. to join him, and the two married in September of 1950. Together they raised their two sons Bruno and Rene. Walter would go on to open Reinhard's Cabinet Shop in Fresno which he ran along with his sons for over 40 years. He spent many years of his life farming, and this became his main occupation after his retirement from the cabinet business. Walter also enjoyed the time he spent as a founder and active board member for many years at United Security Bank. With the many accomplishments Walter made over the years, his most cherished was his family. He always let them know how much they meant to him and maintained a close relationship with everyone including those who remained in Switzerland, visiting and hosting them often. Walter is preceded in death by his wife Emma, his parents Walter, Marie and Sofia, as well as 5 of his 8 siblings. He is survived by his son, Bruno and his wife Geneva; son, Rene and his wife Susan; grandson Ryan and his wife Hillary; granddaughter Jaime Reinhard Nunes and her son Riley; granddaughter Candace Zobenica, her husband Kurt and their children Reid and Gabriella; grandson Kevin, his wife Natalie and their children Addison and Melody; sister Hedi Ettlin Reinhard; sister Sofia Wellinger Reinhard; sister Margrit Rey Reinhard, and her husband Klaus. A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 4 at 11:00 am at the Belmont Country Club, 8253 E. Belmont Ave. Fresno, CA.