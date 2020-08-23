Wanda Barnard

Wanda Jean Yocum Barnard died August 20, 2020 at her home in Clovis CA. She was 90. She was born in Wetumka, Oklahoma and at the age of 16 moved to California where she met Gene Barnard a musician who would become the love of her life. They married, settled in Fresno and raised 5 children. Their small home was a gathering place for friends and relatives of all ages. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed playing canasta with her grandchildren. She was a tremendous source of support, strength and joy to her family. She is survived by a brother Bob Yocum of Fresno, a sister Madoline Black of Hemet, 3 sons; Jim Barnard of Clovis, Don Barnard of Fresno and Kelly Barnard of Albuquerque NM, 1 daughter and son in law Cindy and Robert Mills of Clovis, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as a large extended family who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Barnard, son Doug Barnard and brother Homer Dale Yocum. A Virtual Memorial and Celebration of Life will be announced by the family via Facebook

