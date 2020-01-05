Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Faye White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Faye (Hill) White 88, went to be with her Savior Jesus Mon, Nov 18, 2019 surrounded by loving family in Fresno, CA. Born in Lindsay, OK, Sept 1, 1931 to Redic Clifton Hill of TN and Nancy Rebecca Stacy) Hill of OK Indian Territory she was Lindsay HS grad in 1949. Marriage to Gene Godwin (deceased) 1950-1963 blessed them with five daughters. She moved to California in 1954. Our Mother was generous to church youth, housed visiting missionaries and loved God's Creation, especially trees and roses. Choral worship continued all her life and sewing was a great joy. She retired Fresno State University financial aid dept after 20 yrs and worked for HR Block briefly afterwards. Preceded in passing by parents, sisters Margie Wilson and Ruby Hill, half-brother Everett McElroy, husband of 35 yrs Bob White and Gene Lull, her sweetheart husband. Survived by daughters, Faylin, Kathleen, Carolyn, Nancy, Denise, a son and daughter by marriage Randy and Bunny, nieces, nephews, eight grands and 11 great grands. She was a wonderful Grandma and Gigi. Celebration of Life at New Heights Church, funeral services thru Lisle of Fresno. Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 5, 2020

