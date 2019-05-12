Wanda, a woman of strong faith whom blessed all with her presence for 73 years has now gone on to be with her Lord & Savior in her eternal home. She leaves behind her Sister Delores, Brother Virgil, Daughters Carole & Sheryl, 9 Grandchildren, Joanna, Jacqueline, Amanda, Janet, George Jr. Frankie, Kenneth Sr. Gabriel & Nevaeh, 19 Great Grandchildren, many Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, Friends and Church Family. She was loved beyond measure and will be missed dearly~ Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live~ John 11:25~