Wanda Lee was born to Alvin and Willie Echols, in Oklahoma on August, 25, 1932 and died in Fresno, on June 16, 2020. Wanda was the youngest of seven children. Her family moved to Ceres in 1940. Wanda graduated from Ceres High. She worked packing army rations, where she met her husband Will Swieso. They moved to Fresno and had two sons. After raising her boys, she spent 20 years working at the IRS. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and took two trips to Israel, where she was rebaptized in the Jordan River. Wanda is survived by her husband, Will Swieso, son Mike and his wife DeeDee, son Craig, grandchildren; Jordan and her husband Rick, Jason, Rose and her spouse Sierra, Sloan, Frank and his wife Stephanie, and two great grandchildren. She enjoyed fun and had a heart of gold. Remembrances can be made to Hinds Hospice. Per COVID guidelines, a private family memorial will be held at the Clovis Cemetery.

