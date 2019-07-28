Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Meehan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda Meehan of Fresno, age 85, passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2019 surrounded by her family at St. Agnes Hospital. Wanda was born on August 10 th, 1933 in Ada, Oklahoma to Ralph and Lorraine Thurmond. After her family moved west, she spent her youth along the Pacific Ocean in Port Huneneme where she found her love of literature, art, and animals. In Port Huneneme she would also meet her husband of 68 years, Thomas Meehan. Wanda created a beautiful life and home for four children and had a special hand in raising her four grandchildren; her family was her pride and joy and she was a true Matriarch. She imparted her incredible artistic talent both with painting and in the kitchen to all those who loved her most. Wanda was a strong and determined woman who saw the beauty in all things and loved a good yard sale, antiquing, and puttering in her garden with her beloved hummingbirds and bumblebees. Wanda is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Gloria Nuttycombe, and her brother Gene Thurmond. She is survived by her husband Thomas, her four children Kathleen and husband Allen, Maureen and husband Marty, Colleen, Thomas Jr and wife Cindy as well as her four grandchildren Ashley and husband Sean, Ryan, Joseph, and Brandon, all of whom will miss her endlessly. A private family ceremony was held at Our Lady of Victory Church in Fresno on Saturday July 27 th, 2019. The family asks in her honor any donations be made to the Fresno County Public Library.

