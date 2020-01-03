Wanda Belle (Wilson) Miller passed away on December 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Wanda was born in Bowlegs, OK on October 6, 1930 to Virgil and Thelma Wilson. She married Ernie Miller in 1947 and they were blessed with two children, Cathy and Stephen.
Ernie and Wanda owned several parts stores in Kerman and Fresno along with an apartment complex until their retirement in 2000.
Wanda was a long time member of Kerman Free Will Baptist Church and a devout Christian who cherished her family.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; son, Stephen; daughter, Cathy; and sister, Reba Fernandes.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Echard; son-in-law, Manuel Ponte; daughter-in-law, Diane Miller; grandchildren Brian, Kristin, Michael and their spouses; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces/nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1pm Interment to follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home, 1525 East Saginaw Way, Fresno, California (559)227-4048
Published in the Fresno Bee on Jan. 3, 2020
