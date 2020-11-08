Wanita L. Keeney

October 13, 1937 - October 22, 2020

Fresno, California - A Central Valley native, Nita was raised in Fresno, CA and a resident of Pismo Beach, CA.

Survivors include husband Coke Keeney, daughter Lori Jones, grandson Cory Jones, sister Margaret Ebel, Mark, Debbie, Nathan and Sarah Keeney, plus many other family members and dear friends.

Nita worked for Sears in Fresno for 33 years. She volunteered for the Fresno Police Department and the Cal Poly University Police/K9 Program. She was also an active Moose member.

A celebration of Nita's life will be held at a later date.





