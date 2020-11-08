1/1
Wanita L. Keeney
1937 - 2020
Wanita L. Keeney
October 13, 1937 - October 22, 2020
Fresno, California - A Central Valley native, Nita was raised in Fresno, CA and a resident of Pismo Beach, CA.
Survivors include husband Coke Keeney, daughter Lori Jones, grandson Cory Jones, sister Margaret Ebel, Mark, Debbie, Nathan and Sarah Keeney, plus many other family members and dear friends.
Nita worked for Sears in Fresno for 33 years. She volunteered for the Fresno Police Department and the Cal Poly University Police/K9 Program. She was also an active Moose member.
A celebration of Nita's life will be held at a later date.


Published in Fresno Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Nita was a person who made you feel warm and part of the family.
Sorry for your loose Lori .
David E McCray
Friend
