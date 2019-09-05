Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ward Marshall Stewart. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM Armenian American Citizen's League Hall at The Vineyards - California Armenian Home 6694 E. Kings Canyon Rd Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

STEWART, Ward Marshall (Age 79) took the hand of his Lord and Savior on July 1st, 2019 and is now dancing with the love of his life Marilyn Ruth Stewart, who preceeded him in death. Ward was in Compton, CA on June 1st, 1940 to Glenn Ward Stewart and Mildred Laura Stewart. Ward married Marilyn on January 25th, 1964. Together they had 7 children and fostered over 200 during their 49 year marriage. Ward recieved a BA in Education at Biola University a MS in Curriculum/Reading from Cal State Fullerton. Ward went on to accrue over 40 additional graduate units in School Administration and Leadership from Pepperdine, STEWART, Ward Marshall (Age 79) took the hand of his Lord and Savior on July 1st, 2019 and is now dancing with the love of his life Marilyn Ruth Stewart, who preceeded him in death. Ward was in Compton, CA on June 1st, 1940 to Glenn Ward Stewart and Mildred Laura Stewart. Ward married Marilyn on January 25th, 1964. Together they had 7 children and fostered over 200 during their 49 year marriage. Ward recieved a BA in Education at Biola University a MS in Curriculum/Reading from Cal State Fullerton. Ward went on to accrue over 40 additional graduate units in School Administration and Leadership from Pepperdine, UCLA , USC, University of Laverne, and University of California Santa Cruz. With his love of education and service, Ward spent 36 years in public education as an Elementary Teacher, College Professor, Principal and Superintendent. Later in life he branched out and spent iver 10 yrs as a corrections Educator, helping inmates receive their G.E.D. When describing Ward to others, all that knew him would agree that he was a man of strong character and Faith. He was a sweet l, kind, loving and devoted Father, Grandfather, Educator/Admin istrator; and most of all, a great friend. Ward, a cancer survivor, was known to be funny, gentle, hardworking, generous, intelligent and a devout man of the Christian faith. He greatly enjoyed being with family, music, singing, cooking, baking, gardening, teaching, and making a difference in the lives of others. Ward was preceeded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mildred; his Grandson Garrett Stewart and his wife, Marilyn. Ward is survived by his children: Matthew Stewart of Santa Cruz, CA; Melissa Harrison, Craig of Susanville, CA; John Stewart of Fresno, CA; Mark Stewart of Bend, OR; Cara Stewart of Redding, CA; Heather Patterson, Brad USA, Jay Stewart of Redding, CA; Rebecca Stewart of Fresno, CA and seven Grandchildren. A Memorial service and celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. on September 7th, 2019 at the Armenian American Citizen's League Hall at The Vineyards - California Armenian Home 6694 E. Kings Canyon Rd Fresno, CA 93727. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a cancer . Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations