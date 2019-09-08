Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ward Noxon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ward Noxon passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 74 after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife, best friend and companion of many years, Orriel Ward Noxon passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the age of 74 after a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife, best friend and companion of many years, Orriel Smith -Noxon of Irvine CA, his daughters: Sherry (Brad) Noxon-Ellis and Carrie (Jeff) Noxon-Meluso, their mother and former wife Sally Noxon, all of Kona, Hawaii. He leaves behind his older loving brother Arthur (Leslie) Noxon, father of Nilo, Max, Nikola and the late Rhea Noxon. Also, his younger loving brother Stevan Noxon, father of Sally and Sheri Noxon. Ward leaves his many cousins: Yvonne Krikorian, Martin and Saundra Arnold, Adrienne, Sam, Michael and David Spencer, Malcolm, Winston, Elaine and Joyce Kasparian, Stan Mandarich and their many offspring, as well as, friends from all over the world. Ward was preceded in death by his mother Sofia Mandarich Noxon of Navelencia/Fresno and his Father, Psychologist Arthur Mel Noxon of upper New York/San Francisco/Fresno. Ward was born in San Francisco, CA on February 1, 1945. Grew up in Fresno and graduated from Roosevelt HS in 1962, during which he set school swimming records, a state record for the horseback keyhole race and two Valley champion swimming records. He went on to join fellow top swimmers in Fresno to compete and set national records. He never lost his love of competition, sailing the Trans Pac Race and later in life swimming in USMS races. He studied engineering at Fresno State. After 2 years he moved to Hawaii where he flourished in skippering, designing and building deep sea sailing boats, worked in scuba welding and salvage work while running two scuba dive shops. He achieved the USCG 25 Ton Master Captain license. After 10 years he returned to California, started and became President/CEO of Irvine Travel and for the next 45 years, lived in Santa Ana, Lake Arrowhead and Irvine. An avid music lover, he managed the Kingston Trio in their later years. Ward was an adventurer, risk taker, a world traveler and a successful businessman. He enjoyed and shared his zest for life, made and kept many friends for life while keeping strong relationships with his family - all of whom will miss him dearly. Per his request, his remains were donated to Irvine Medical Center at University of California Irvine. A Celebration of Life will be held Nov 16 in Fresno, Text (541) 953-9618 for details. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

