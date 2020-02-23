Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Frank Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Frank Sr. passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family and dear friends. He was born on June 1, 1943, in Fresno, CA. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dou 'Blackie' Moua Ly Frank; son Warren Frank, Jr. and his wife LaVonne; daughter Stacey Giguiere; son Lathon Bryan Frank and his wife Debbie; daughter LeAnn Stratakis and her husband Albert; Blackie's son Danny Ly and his wife Ak; daughter Maly Ly; and daughter Mayko Ly and her husband Vang; his brother Alexander Frank and his wife Bev; sister Faith Potter and her husband Cleve; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Warren was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served his country prior to the beginning of the Vietnam war. Semper Fi! As a business owner of Gemini Distributing, he serviced the Central Valley, Yosemite, and Sequoia areas. He enjoyed life and will be missed! Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 2.29.2020 @ 4:00 p.m. @ Worship Centre, 2830 E. Manning Ave, Fowler CA 93625. (Frwy 99 and Manning Ave) In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to: . Warren Frank Sr. passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family and dear friends. He was born on June 1, 1943, in Fresno, CA. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dou 'Blackie' Moua Ly Frank; son Warren Frank, Jr. and his wife LaVonne; daughter Stacey Giguiere; son Lathon Bryan Frank and his wife Debbie; daughter LeAnn Stratakis and her husband Albert; Blackie's son Danny Ly and his wife Ak; daughter Maly Ly; and daughter Mayko Ly and her husband Vang; his brother Alexander Frank and his wife Bev; sister Faith Potter and her husband Cleve; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Warren was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served his country prior to the beginning of the Vietnam war. Semper Fi! As a business owner of Gemini Distributing, he serviced the Central Valley, Yosemite, and Sequoia areas. He enjoyed life and will be missed! Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 2.29.2020 @ 4:00 p.m. @ Worship Centre, 2830 E. Manning Ave, Fowler CA 93625. (Frwy 99 and Manning Ave) In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to: . Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.