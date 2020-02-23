Warren Frank Sr. passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 76 surrounded by his family and dear friends. He was born on June 1, 1943, in Fresno, CA. He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Dou 'Blackie' Moua Ly Frank; son Warren Frank, Jr. and his wife LaVonne; daughter Stacey Giguiere; son Lathon Bryan Frank and his wife Debbie; daughter LeAnn Stratakis and her husband Albert; Blackie's son Danny Ly and his wife Ak; daughter Maly Ly; and daughter Mayko Ly and her husband Vang; his brother Alexander Frank and his wife Bev; sister Faith Potter and her husband Cleve; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Warren was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served his country prior to the beginning of the Vietnam war. Semper Fi! As a business owner of Gemini Distributing, he serviced the Central Valley, Yosemite, and Sequoia areas. He enjoyed life and will be missed! Celebration of Life will be held Saturday 2.29.2020 @ 4:00 p.m. @ Worship Centre, 2830 E. Manning Ave, Fowler CA 93625. (Frwy 99 and Manning Ave) In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to: .
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 23, 2020