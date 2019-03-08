Warren Dale Sonnenburg, passed away at the age of 90 on February 28, 2019 in Roseville, CA following a recent illness. Warren was born on May 18, 1928 in Estelline, South Dakota to William and Ibbie Sonnenburg. Warren is survived by his wife, Geraldine Sonnenburg of Lincoln, CA. Their daughters; Dianne Sonnenburg Waegele of Roseville, CA., Donna Frias of Las Vegas, NV. and Denise Kimbrough of Fremont, CA. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 8, 2019