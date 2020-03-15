Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren Douglas Thompson passed away on March 10, surrounded by his family. He was born in Walt Hill, Nebraska to Herbert and Beatrice Thompson. In 1949, he graduated from Washington Union High School, and went on to attend Fresno State. He received a B.A. in Industrial Tech, and met his wife of 64 years, Betty Thompson. Warren was active in the American Institute of Architects, serving as the President of the California Council in 1986 and the National AIA Vice President in 1990. He received his Masters in Architecture from Cal Poly SLO in 1988. In one of his last chapters, Warren taught Architecture through the ROP Program at Washington Union High School from 2010-2020.Warren is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Cheryl and her husband Bill, grandchildren Emilie, Kelsey, and Corinne, and siblings Russell and Janice. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date, however donations in memory of Warren may be made to the Architecture Department at Cal Poly SLO. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 15, 2020

