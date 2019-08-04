Watchik Ghanbarian

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Watchik Ghanbarian.
Service Information
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Ararat Cemetery
1925 W. Belmont Ave.
Fresno, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Our beloved Watchik Ghanbarian passed away on Tuesday, July 30th in Glendale, C.A. Watchik was born on March 6, 1942. He lived a wonderful life that included many years spent living in Europe and eventually moving to the United States from his hometown in Iran. He settled in Fresno, C.A. where he raised his family. Watchik was a proud Armenian and Fresno's favorite electrician. Watchik loved his family fiercely and he will be deeply missed. He leaves behind his wife Pari, his sons Ara and Armen, his daughter Dottie and grandsons Maximilian and Alexander. The funeral (burial) service : Wednesday, August 7th at 11:30 a.m. Ararat Cemetery 1925 W. Belmont Ave. Fresno, C.A. 93728
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.