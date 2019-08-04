Our beloved Watchik Ghanbarian passed away on Tuesday, July 30th in Glendale, C.A. Watchik was born on March 6, 1942. He lived a wonderful life that included many years spent living in Europe and eventually moving to the United States from his hometown in Iran. He settled in Fresno, C.A. where he raised his family. Watchik was a proud Armenian and Fresno's favorite electrician. Watchik loved his family fiercely and he will be deeply missed. He leaves behind his wife Pari, his sons Ara and Armen, his daughter Dottie and grandsons Maximilian and Alexander. The funeral (burial) service : Wednesday, August 7th at 11:30 a.m. Ararat Cemetery 1925 W. Belmont Ave. Fresno, C.A. 93728
Published in the Fresno Bee on Aug. 4, 2019