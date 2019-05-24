Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Waymon Dilldine. View Sign Service Information Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno 660 W. Locust Ave. #101 Fresno , CA 93650 1800FAREWELL Service 11:00 AM Belmont Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Waymon William "Pop" Dilldine, son of the late Ardie and Lucille Dilldine was born March 21, 1934 in Broken Arrow, OK. He departed this life Friday, May 17, 2019. Waymon attended Washington Union High School from 1948 to 1951. He was united in holy matrimony to Barbara Karleen Barnett in June of 1962. This union was blessed with two children, Jeff and Barbie. Barbara Dilldine preceded him in death in September 2009. Waymon worked for Double Cola for over 10 years. During this time he was also in the Army. In 1964 he and Barbara started their own business, Carbonic Sales and Service. They sold the business in the 80's and retired in their 40's. This allowed them to travel across the United States visiting with family along the way. His amazing life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Jeff Dilldine and Barbie Jennings both of Fresno, Ricky Dilldine of Selma, Brenda Waymon William "Pop" Dilldine, son of the late Ardie and Lucille Dilldine was born March 21, 1934 in Broken Arrow, OK. He departed this life Friday, May 17, 2019. Waymon attended Washington Union High School from 1948 to 1951. He was united in holy matrimony to Barbara Karleen Barnett in June of 1962. This union was blessed with two children, Jeff and Barbie. Barbara Dilldine preceded him in death in September 2009. Waymon worked for Double Cola for over 10 years. During this time he was also in the Army. In 1964 he and Barbara started their own business, Carbonic Sales and Service. They sold the business in the 80's and retired in their 40's. This allowed them to travel across the United States visiting with family along the way. His amazing life will forever be cherished in the lives of his children: Jeff Dilldine and Barbie Jennings both of Fresno, Ricky Dilldine of Selma, Brenda Smith of Hanford and Donny Dilldine of Scotts Valley; ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren + one on the way; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will always be remembered for his quick wit (aka sarcasm) and hard work. Services will be arranged by Farewell Funeral Service at Belmont Memorial Park on Friday, May 24th at 11am. Published in the Fresno Bee on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close