Wayne was born to Raymond and Katherine Anderson. He grew up farming in Kerman, graduated from Kerman High and attended UC Davis. He joined the Davis Police Department and worked in the Davis and Sacramento area. Wayne moved back to Kerman to farm with his family in the early 1980's and continued farming the rest of his life. He was a pioneer in the mechanical grape harvesting business. Wayne loved hunting, fishing and golf, but most of all he loved his family, always trying to find something new and fun to do!! He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Judy and his children: Erika and Matt Buller, Amy and Matt Andrews, Suzy Gassett, David and Carry Gassett. He was Papa to: Jordan and Brandon Buller, Francesca and Forrest Andrews, Tuesday and Asher Taylor, Chase and Makenna Gassett. His sister Donna and Bob Weigandt and niece Stephanie and Bob Foglio. His sister-in-laws, Nancy and Ralph Geringer, Joan and Rich Rogers, Beverly and Dennis Sigo and Susan and Tom Hendricks. His brother-in-law, Dan Bengel. A Memorial Service will be held at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Valley Children's Hospital. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292