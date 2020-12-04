1/1
Wayne B. Thompson
1923 - 2020
Wayne B Thompson
October 17, 1923 - November 27, 2020
Clovis, California - Wayne is survived by his sister Ruth of Maryland, his son Wayne Paul Thompson and wife Rebecca of Clovis, his son Richard Thompson and wife Michelle Powers of Santa Rosa, his daughter Jeanne Escalera of Clovis, his son David Thompson of Gilroy, his five grandchildren, one great grandchild and his many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Florence, his brothers Paul and Allen Thompson and his parents Galen and Marie Thompson.
Wayne was born on October 17,1923 in Sharon Pennsylvania, to parents Galen and Marie. He served his country as a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He graduated from Purdue University. He had a long career in the Engineering field. He and his family, moved to San Jose, California where he worked for Ford Motor Company and IBM.
Wayne was a social, active man who was deeply involved in the communities where he lived. He helped to build the Cambrian Park Methodist Church in the '50s, he sang in the Santa Clara Chorale, and he was a member of a music group that met and played songs at local senior living home. He was a member of the Masons for 75 years. . He and his wife moved to Clovis in 1991 where he was active with the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.
He loved music and working outside. His friends will remember him as hard working, friendly and for his wonderful smile and ability to tell stories
Due to the present pandemic no public services have been planned for Wayne. He will be interned beside his wife at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella California.


Published in & from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
December 3, 2020
Wayne was like my west coast Dad. We were neighbors at first and then friends for life. After meeting him for breakfast on many occasions, with my persistent questioning, I realized I was friends with a real war hero. We shared a love of cars and airplanes and he shared his experiences, sometimes a little emotionally (which was rare for him) , in a B-17 flying missions over Germany in WWII at a very young lad. My wife and I will miss him and pray for him and his family.
Greg Peterson
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
