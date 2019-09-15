Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Charles Gartin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Charles Gartin, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Fresno on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Wayne was born October 19, 1968, in Fresno, California, to parents, Clifford and Madeline Gartin. Wayne spent his entire life in Fresno, attended Roosevelt Elementary School, El Capitan Jr. High, and graduated from Central High School in 1986. Wayne was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 93, and received his Eagle Scout Award, He was very proud of that achievement... After graduating from high school, he worked at several jobs, but especially enjoyed working for Cobbs Hardware. In 1989 he moved to his own little house in town. He loved his house - the neighbors once voted his yard the best in the neighborhood. Wayne loved his family, anything "Star Trek", the color blue especially his blue 90 Chevy Pickup, the outdoors, spending time in Yosemite as a youngster with his parents., nature, was worried about the environment, outer space, loved his fish. He enjoyed the National Geographic, the Smithsonian magazines, and read each from front to back. He had an inquisitive mind and strove to find answers to many questions. He was very proud of his Dad's military service and had great respect for our veterans. He wanted to write a recipe book - being single he became very creative with food preparation. He was talented making graphics on the computer and hoped to make a name for himself in this field. Wayne is survived by his loving parents, Clifford and Madeline Gartin, as well as many family members and friends. His departure from this life leaves us with a heavy heart...there are no words to describe our sadness at this very difficult time....we loved him dearly. Any remembrances to the Veteran's Memorial Museum in his name would be greatly appreciated. There will be no services at this time. Wayne Charles Gartin, age 50, passed away suddenly at his home in Fresno on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Wayne was born October 19, 1968, in Fresno, California, to parents, Clifford and Madeline Gartin. Wayne spent his entire life in Fresno, attended Roosevelt Elementary School, El Capitan Jr. High, and graduated from Central High School in 1986. Wayne was a member of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 93, and received his Eagle Scout Award, He was very proud of that achievement... After graduating from high school, he worked at several jobs, but especially enjoyed working for Cobbs Hardware. In 1989 he moved to his own little house in town. He loved his house - the neighbors once voted his yard the best in the neighborhood. Wayne loved his family, anything "Star Trek", the color blue especially his blue 90 Chevy Pickup, the outdoors, spending time in Yosemite as a youngster with his parents., nature, was worried about the environment, outer space, loved his fish. He enjoyed the National Geographic, the Smithsonian magazines, and read each from front to back. He had an inquisitive mind and strove to find answers to many questions. He was very proud of his Dad's military service and had great respect for our veterans. He wanted to write a recipe book - being single he became very creative with food preparation. He was talented making graphics on the computer and hoped to make a name for himself in this field. Wayne is survived by his loving parents, Clifford and Madeline Gartin, as well as many family members and friends. His departure from this life leaves us with a heavy heart...there are no words to describe our sadness at this very difficult time....we loved him dearly. Any remembrances to the Veteran's Memorial Museum in his name would be greatly appreciated. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close