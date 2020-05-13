Wayne Ihde
1933 - 2020
Wayne B Ihde was born July 15th, 1933 at the home place in Fresno, Ca passing into the arms of the Lord on Friday, May 8,2020 at the age of 86.He leaves behind his wife Virginia of 65 years.His son Gary and wife Marie, daughter Pamela.Grandson Gary Jr and finance Kaci,Granddaughter Stacy and husband Phong Tran and five Great grand children.Brothers William and wife Tomme and Wallace and wife Janice and many nieces and nephews.He is proceeded in death by his parents Lawrence and Olive Ihde, and six brothers and four sisters.Private services will be held by Farewell Funeral Services.

Published in Fresno Bee on May 13, 2020.
May 13, 2020
Comfort Planter
Wendy Ihde
