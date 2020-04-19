Wesley Fain Fitzgerald, born January 30, 1931 passed away on April 8, 2020 during a tragic house fire. Born in Avon, AZ to Mr. and Mrs. Fitzgerald. Wes was preceded in death by his parents, grandsons Wesley and John, and granddaughter Sydney. He is survived by his wife Judy Fitzgerald; daughters Lisa Sanders, Denise Weimers, stepdaughters Kimberly Weakley, Sherri Banks; sons Wes Fitzgerald, Steve Fitzgerald; stepsons Steven Weakley, Michael Weakley, Marty Weakley, and Kelly Weakley; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Wes was a Navy Veteran, owner of Wes's Towing Service and a retired truck driver. He was fun loving and enjoyed riding his Harley to the coast with Judy and friends. We have a lot of wonderful memories and he will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date which will be determined. www.stephensandbean.com
Published in the Fresno Bee on Apr. 19, 2020