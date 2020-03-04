Wilber Jr. was born on April 30, 1950 and passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Wilber Jr. was born in Berkeley, California and grew up in Fresno, California. He graduated from Edison High School in 1969 and was a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Wilber Jr. worked many places, including The Fresno Bee as a Distribution Center Coordinator for 20 years and at Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission as a Shuttle Bus Driver for 15 years. Wilber Jr. is survived by his son, Wilber Carraway III (Jennifer Benton Carraway); daughters Melanie Carraway (Orland Ferguson) and Shaneaya Garner (Melvin Garner); and grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Service will be held at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11am. Burial: Fresno Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Fresno Bee from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020