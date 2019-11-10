Wilhelmine R Vidmar "Billie" was born in Gardner, Illinois, the 2nd and last child of Edith and Edward Roeder. On June 12, 1952 she became Mrs. Anthony F Vidmar which began 52 years of a beautiful marriage. That ended June 27, 2004 when Tony left for his heavenly home. Billie's passing ends 14 years at the Windham. Final resting place will be in the Vidmar family plot in Joliet, Illinois. Donations in Billie's honor can be made to St. Helen's Catholic Church or the Nazareth House.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019