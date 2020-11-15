Willard D. (Skip) Tullock II

August 28, 1943 - November 6, 2020

Fresno, California - August 28, 1943 – November 6, 2020

Skip Tullock was born on August 28, 1943 in Austin, TX. to Willard D. (Bill) Tullock and

Dorothy Commons Tullock. He grew up in Merced, CA and graduated from UC Long Beach with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and later earned a master's degree from UC Bakersfield in Public Administration. He retired from Cal Trans in December 2013.

Skip was the consummate Renaissance Man. He had many hobbies . He enjoyed backpacking, fishing, skiing (served 12 years in ski patrol at China Peak), golf, flying, shooting and car shows with his cherished yellow Mustang. In later years he played bass guitar with the church band at Cornelia Avenue Southern Baptist Church and often joined the Wednesday night jam sessions at Di Cicco's in Clovis. Skip was a kind and warm-hearted man and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of almost fifty years, Nana , his sister Patty McLane and her husband Alan of Fresno, various nieces and nephews and his dog, Mr. Pickles. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Marita of Laurita Senior Care Home and Nancy Hinds Hospice.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store