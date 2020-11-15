William A. Willis
March 22, 1956 - November 2, 2020
Tehachapi, California - William "Bill, or Billy" Albert Willis, 64, passed away peacefully in his home on November 2, 2020, in Tehachapi, CA.
This was just two short months after being diagnosed with an aggressive and inoperable brain cancer.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Kellie Willis, of 18 years, her children Jessica Wawock, her husband Timothy and their sons Timmy and Tommy, Erica Dommer and her daughters Lilly and Ella, Jordan Dommer, and Shellie and Shannon Lundy. He is survived by his former wife Earlene Tolladay and their children Jodie Elrod, her husband Adam and their daughter Violet, Mathew Willis, his wife Daniella and their children Eli, Oliver and Quinn, and Kel Willis. Billy is also survived by his brother Jack Willis, his wife Marilla and their children, and his sisters Linda Linehan and Jeanette Shannon and her children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Willis and Betty Dorton, and his brother, John Dorton Jr.
Bill was born on March 22, 1956, in Modesto, CA, to Albert and Betty Willis (Tyler). Bill served his country in the U.S. Army from 1973-1975. He then worked as a carpenter for both of his parents' construction companies, gaining experience and knowledge of the profession. He was also a contractor for the U.S. Forestry Service for a time, before following in his parents' and grandfather's footsteps and starting his own business, Willis Construction, in 1985. Bill took great pride in his craftsmanship and enjoyed building and remodeling beautiful quality homes for many families in our central valley and surrounding areas until his illness in 2020. He was a faithful member of NorthPointe Community Church in Fresno, CA. In 2007, he designed and helped to build their 20,000 square foot worship center, which seats 1,200 people. He loved his family and friends, the great outdoors, and embraced the open road. He is forever beloved and missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled in the afternoon on Easter Sunday 2021, in Madera, CA. Details will be published at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations for which Bill supported and contributed to: NorthPointe.org
, FresnoMission.org
, or the Daily Hope Program at PastorRick.com
.
Thank you all for your love, prayers and support.