William "Bill" Albert Lung, age 75, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Kennewick, WA. Bill loved life, his family, and traveling around the world. He was born September 10, 1943, to Albert and Pat (Newman) Lung in Fresno, CA. Bill graduated in 1961 from Fresno High School. After high school, he went into the Marines and worked in construction. During that time, he met the love of his life, Paula Ermoian, and has been married to her for 54 years. He returned to school at Fresno State University, where he graduated in 1973 with a civil engineering degree. After graduating college, Bill started his career at Bechtel where he would continue to work for 40 years, until his retirement in 2014. Bill and Paula had 2 children, Andrea and Derek. Bill is survived by his wife, Paula; children, Andrea Dorsey and Derek Lung; 2 grand-daughters, Cheyanne Rollins and Amaya Gales; as well as his siblings, Carolene Winter (Steven Pugh), Steve (and Marcee) Lung, and Valerie (late husband Victor) Swalef; sister-in-law, Olga (late husband Ronald) Sarouhan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel, with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. #800, Miami, FL 33131. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292