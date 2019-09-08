Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William B. Larkin Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fresno Memorial Gardens 175 South Cornelia Ave Fresno , CA 93706 (559)-268-7823 Rosary 10:00 AM Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Larkin Jr., age 69, went to be with his father Bill Larkin Sr; brothers, Daryl and Rodney; and Linda, the mother of his oldest daughter and his high school sweetheart. He is survived by his three children, Jennifer Larkin, Stephanie Furrow-Martinez (Jason), and Billy Larkin III (Alicia); his mother, Gwen Larkin; sister, Linda Losson (Carl); brothers, Gordon Larkin (Donna) and Steve Larkin; 7 dearly loved grandchildren; and numerous other family members. Bill graduated from Fresno High School in 1968, he then joined his father in the Ironworkers Union Local 155 for an active 39 year career before retiring in 2008. He enjoyed watching the Raiders play football (when they would win), gardening, cooking/BBQing, having the whole family over for gatherings, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a very strong work ethic and instilled this quality in his children and grandchildren, co-workers and friends. He was a proud member of the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Clovis. A Recitation of The Holy Rosary will be held at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 8, 2019

