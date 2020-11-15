William B. Rogers, Jr
February 15, 1933 - October 24, 2020
Fresno, California - William Benjamin Rogers, Jr. (Bill) was born February 15, 1933, in Inglewood, Ca. At the age of 7, his family moved to Fresno. He attended Fresno High School where he excelled in athletics, primarily football and track. In 1951, he was a sprinter on the track team that won the West Coast Relays. In 2017, he was inducted into the high school's Athletic Wall of Champions for his accomplishments in football and track. After graduating in 1951, he left Fresno to attend Stanford University and continue his football career. In 1952, he ran 96 yards for a touchdown which still stands today as the school record. Bill graduated from Stanford with a BA in Economics.
But Bill's life was more than just football. It was at Stanford that Bill met Chris, who he would be with for the rest of his life. In January, 1955, Bill and Christina Johnson (Chris), both Stanford students, were married in the Stanford Chapel. They began their lives together living in Mountain View where Chris taught at a grammar school in Palo Alto and Bill worked as a consultant for the city of Mountain View. After their son, Rick, was born in 1956, they moved to Madera where their daughter, Kristen, was born in 1957, and Bill joined Chris' two brothers, Morgan and Bob Johnson, farming vineyards. In 1963, the family moved to Fresno where they lived in Old Fig Garden for 20 years. Bill became a stock broker with Sutro & Co. and served as President of the Fresno County Stock & Bond Association. Later, he opened the William Rogers Art Gallery in Fig Garden Village. Those careers were supplanted by returning to farming in Madera for 10 years.
In 2000, Bill retired from farming and he & Chris moved back to Fresno. He remained active serving on the Fresno County Grand Jury, belonging to the Fresno Swim & Racquet Club and several men's groups. Together, Bill and Chris loved the many trips they took throughout the United States and abroad. But the highlight of their lives was always returning to Stanford for yearly reunions with classmates, particularly during the football season where tailgating was always on the agenda, for over 50 years.
Bill's children were always important to him. As they grew up, he spent a lot of time supporting them in their respective athletic endeavors. Whether it was traveling to swim meets with Kristen and being one of the timer's or race directors, teaching the basics of skiing, tennis and golf, or sharing football strategy with Rick (or just throwing), he was always there encouraging them to compete and, no matter the outcome, to always be a "good sport." Most importantly, Bill's gentle soul lives on in his children.
Bill had many close personal friends whom he was able to stay in contact with over the years; they all meant so much to him. One would be hard pressed to find someone who didn't enjoy chatting with Bill on a multitude of topics, be it on books of history or mysteries, classical music, art museums or geneology. He also had an enduring and wonderful sense of humor that never left him.
Bill fought a long, hard battle with a rare cancer known as Peritoneal Mesothelioma. His constant optimism and unwillingness to succumb to this disease gave us much more time with him than was originally anticipated. Everyone learned so much from his perseverance and zest for life.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William, Sr. & Vivian Rogers. He is survived by his wife, Chris; son, Rick Rogers & wife, Fran; daughter, Dr. Kristen Rogers & husband, Paul Landes; grandchildren, Megan & Alexandra Rogers and Mycah & David Landes; and great-grandchildren, Cassandra & Mia Rogers.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Bill's life is not being planned at this time. If you wish to extend a tribute in his name, please consider the Fresno Philharmonic (7170 N. Financial Drive, Unit 135, Fresno 93720) or the charity of your choice
.