William "Bill" passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 87 in Fresno. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Cooley and Grace A Cooley, his first wife Jaunita Cooley and siblings, Robert M. Cooley, Charles R. Cooley and Nellie M. Begley. Bill is survived by his wife Rosalie, daughter Delthia A House of Vancouver, WA, brother, John E. Cooley of Yuma, AZ and Grandson William B. Ayres of San Clemente. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 4 th Street Church of God in Madera, CA at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7 th , 2019. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to 4 th Street Church of God. www.jaychapel.com