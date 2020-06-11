William 'Alex' Crocket, aged 75, passed away on Saturday, June 6th. Alex was born in Fresno, CA on October 12th, 1944 to Agnes and Sandy Crocket. As a graduate of Fresno High, class of 1963, Alex was an exceptional swimmer. Known as a sprinter, he held Fresno High's 50 freestyle swim record for 35 years. He was also a successful Fresno business owner for over 30 years, until retirement in 2007. Alex enjoyed woodworking as a hobby and often had many projects in the works for friends and family. He also enjoyed camping, boating, extended weekends at the Central Coast, and hosting family bbq's at the much visited 'Club Crocket'. Alex is survived by Judy, his wife of 35 years; his children, Steven Crocket and his wife Meganne, Lisa Crocket-Jackson and her husband Dave, Jim Fanning and his wife Susie, Jeanna Korbas and her husband Daniel; his grandchildren, Jakob Crocket, Carson, Cooper and Emma Crocket, Mallory and Malcolm Fanning; his brother Jack Threlkeld and his wife Jane, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. An informal open house for family and friends will be held on June 13th, from 1:00 to 4:00pm at the Crocket residence, 506 W Powers Ave, Clovis, CA 93619. In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations to the La Feliz Guild of Valley Children's Healthcare, 9300 Valley Children's Place, PCX305, Madera, CA 93636.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store