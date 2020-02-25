Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Schweitzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill passed in peace in Clovis with his family at his side. Bill is survived by his wife, Betty, his Mother, Edith, his Sons, Mark Sr. And Eric Todd, His Brother, Eric Hans along with an extended family of 8 Grandsons, 7 Granddaughters and 16 Great Grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his Father, Fritz. Bill was well loved in the community and had many friends. Born in Salt Lake City Utah, Bill came to Fresno as a child. Bill was President of Environmental Aire in Clovis, an HVAC company that he lead for many years. Bill was very handy. If Bill couldn't fix it, nobody could. He enjoyed salmon fishing, hunting, tinkering in his shop and he was always doing things for his friends and family. Bill was warm, compassionate and a very gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. If Love could have saved Bill, he would have Lived among us forever. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees, Clovis, CA 93611. All are Welcome.



