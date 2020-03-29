Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM EDWARD ROBINSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill/Robby), age 96, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. William was born on August 15, 1923 in Hamilton, Ohio, and was raised in Cincinnati. He graduated from Western Hills High School where he was an outstanding athlete and excellent scholar. He was a Cincinnati All City athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He met the love of his life, Madaline, in 1945, while stationed in the United States Navy in Hutchinson, Kansas. Madaline and William were married shortly thereafter and were married for 62 wonderful years. William served honorable in the Navy from 1943-1945. While playing on an All-Star Navy football team, William was recruited and offered a football scholarship to Fresno State College. He and Madaline moved to Fresno in 1946. William graduated from Fresno State and majored in physical education and math. He also earned his lifetime teaching certificate and guidance counselor degrees at FSC. Athletically, William was a hard-nosed, varsity football halfback and placekicker for the Bulldogs in 1946-47. In 1947, he kicked the winning extra point to beat San Jose State. He also kicked the winning extra point and caught a touchdown pass to upset UOP 13-12. He also played catcher on the FSC varsity baseball team. He was a loyal Fresno State sports fan. He was a member of the Bulldog Club Red and a lifetime Varsity F member. William was selected as an Honorary Team Captain in the Dogs' Homecoming game against Utah State in 2015 and was honored at halftime. William was a well-respected and outstanding teacher, coach, and guidance counselor for the Fresno Unified School District for 35 years. He taught physical education and math and coached several championship sports teams at Hamilton Junior High School. He later became a dedicated guidance counselor at Fresno High School where his personal communication skills and compassion helped countless students to achieve their maximum potential and success. He cherished his students. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory and St. Therese Catholic Church for over 60 years. William was also a past member of the Edison Social Club. "I expect to pass through this world but once, For I shall not pass this way again." William will be remembered for being a superlative husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He lived a life full of wonderful memories and enjoyed life to the fullest. William loved bridge, golf, travel, circuses, dancing, swimming, exercising, and was known to play games of chance once in a while. William was preceded in death by his greatest love, Madaline. He is survived by son Daniel and his wife Kathy; daughter Kathy Dennen, and son William Jr. and his wife Kathy. William's cherished grandchildren are Matt Robinson and his wife Laurel; Brittany Robinson, Michelle Dennen, Stacy Sant'Agata and her husband Justin; and Bubba Robinson and his wife Samantha. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Nathan and Dylan Robinson, Timothy Sant'Agata, and Georgia and Levi Robinson. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family has postponed a mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of Life reception with family and friends until further notice. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 29, 2020

