William "Bill" Frank Macom, of Fresno, California,was born on July 30, 1932 in Corcoran, California, to the late Ina and Hoza Macom, passed away at age 86 on May 31, 2019. William served in the Army in the early 50's, and worked in the automobile customizing business for 40 years, owning and operating The Moulding Man until he retired in 2015. Bill was also a member of the North Blackstone Lions Club. William was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Macom and daughter, Roberta Terrell. William is survived by his sons, Jeff Macom, Kenny Macom, and Scott Singleton; and daughters, Barbara Beauchamp and Sherry Spears. He was blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 7 Greatgrandchildren. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Thursday, June 6, at 12 pm, with a private viewing from 11-12 pm at Chapel Of The Light, 1620 W Belmont Ave, Fresno; (559) 233-6254.
Published in the Fresno Bee on June 5, 2019